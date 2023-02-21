Live

Two hikers who spent six nights in the bush after becoming lost in the NSW Blue Mountains have emerged unscathed from the ordeal. Alfred Zawadzki, 69, and Klaus Umland, 81, were found by a rescue party in the Megalong Valley about 1am on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after an extensive search began for them on Sunday. The pair – both experienced hikers – had left Dunphy’s campground in the Megalong Valley last Wednesday, telling a friend they would return on Friday. The alarm was raised on Sunday, after they had spent a hot weekend out in the elements. Mr Zawadzki also missed an appointment on Sunday. An extensive search began, involving rescue squad police, PolAir, Rural Fire Service officers, NSW Ambulance Special Operations and the SES, as well as an Australian Maritime Search and Rescue plane. Hikers safe after six days in Blue Mountains bush Police say the men were found tired but in good health about 1am on Tuesday. They were, near Mobbs Swamp, about 13 kilometres from where they set off for their walk.

Mr Umland said the pair got lost and made slow progress because the established bush tracks they were using had become overgrown.

“There used to be some really good tracks in here,” he told ABC TV on Tuesday. “They are nearly all overgrown now from all the rain and fires we have had and washouts,” he said.

He said the heat also prevented them walking during the day.

“We had a bit of a thunderstorm as well,” he said. “Most of the time the phones don’t work.

“See, in the middle of the day, we wouldn’t walk because it was too hot. You need a lot of water to go up the hill.”

Neither of the men had any apparent injuries but they were being assessed by paramedics early on Tuesday. Mr Zawadzki said the pair had enough food with them for three days but managed to spread it out over six. It normally took three days to walk out of the valley, but the condition of the terrain added time to the trip, he said. “It wasn’t the weather. It was the bush,” he said. Detective Inspector Michael Marinello said it was a timely reminder for bushwalkers to have an appropriate communication plan. “It is imperative they have with them all the relevant safety equipment including suitable clothing, food, water,” he said. Bushwalkers should also have a fully-charged mobile phone, along with additional charging devices and a GPS enabled personal locator beacon. “It is also important to let someone know your intended route, what tracks you are taking and your estimated return time. If there is any change to the original plan, then tell someone,” he said.

