It seems every few months there is another virus people need to be aware of.

Last week, health authorities in the Northern Territory confirmed a person had died from Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE).

The woman, aged in her 70s, was treated for MVE at Royal Darwin Hospital and it is most likely she contracted the virus in Darwin.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has confirmed the first outbreak of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea.

The WHO confirmed the viral haemorrhagic fever was responsible for nine deaths in the country’s western Kie-Ntem Province.

There has also been a lot of buzz around bird flu abroad, with health experts raising concerns about mammals dying from the disease.

When experts raise concern about these diseases and viruses, it’s never to cause panic or alarm, but rather educate the public, infectious diseases expert Paul Griffin told The New Daily.

“A lot of people are quite opposed to hearing about these things, saying that we’re trying to propagate to you or to doomsday scenario, etc,” Dr Griffin said.

“And what we really want is just a basic awareness so that people can take simple measures to reduce their risk.“

There are a number of reasons why it seems as though there’s a fresh outbreak of something new every few months.

Changing animal’s habitats, climate change and weather events like flooding could definitely be playing a part. But we are also better at identifying new viruses and communicating, Dr Griffin said.

What is Murray Valley Encephalitis?

Australia has a few encephalitis-causing viruses such as MVE and Japanese encephalitis (JE), Dr Griffin said.

“They will cause a fairly similar spectrum of disease. They’re encephalitis viruses so they cause inflammation of the brain and [are] transmitted by mosquitoes. They’re hard to diagnose,” he said.

Testing modalities are fairly limited, Dr Griffin said, and with lessons learned from Japanese encephalitis, we know that milder or less symptomatic cases are harder to pick up.

With the swelling of the Murray River, thanks to significant rainfall, the number of mosquitoes that can carry diseases goes up significantly.

NT Health warns MVE is rare but can be fatal and symptoms include severe headache, high fever, drowsiness, tremor and seizures, especially in young children.

In some cases, MVE can progress to delirium, coma, permanent brain damage or, in 30 per cent of cases, death.

In 20 years, there have been just five deaths from MVE in the Northern Territory. Since February 2021 there have been three cases of JE, one being fatal.

Wetlands surrounding the northern suburbs of Darwin have been sprayed to prevent mosquito breeding, but people are being urged to be vigilant.

What’s happening with Marburg virus disease?

Dr Griffin explained like Ebola, Marburg virus is a haemorrhagic fever causing viruses.

It is far less infectious than Ebola and for it to be transmitted, people need to come into contact with bodily fluids, meaning precautions can be taken.

Marburg also has a high fatality rate of up to 88 per cent. In addition to the nine associated deaths, there are 16 suspected cases in Equatorial Guinea.

There are also two suspected cases in Cameroon, which shares a border with Equatorial Guinea.

“But we did have to take into account that Ebola had a very high fatality rate before the most recent outbreaks that we saw, and that was largely due to the limited management that was available to people that had had that before that time,” Dr Griffin said.

An emergency response is under way, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organisation regional director for Africa said.

WHO has already met to discuss the outbreak.

Dr Griffin believes it is unlikely Marburg will make its way to Australia, but he still believes it’s important people are aware of the outbreak.

“Our best way of addressing these types of infectious diseases is for people to have a basic awareness,” he said.

However, the concern now is international travel is once again back after its COVID-19 hiatus.

“The world is a very small place and travel is readily accessible once again, and so the whole world needs to be aware of what’s happening,” he added.

Bird flu appears in mammals

Dr Griffin says the news overseas about bird flu is a “watch this space” situation.

Right now, people shouldn’t be alarmed and the situation is being monitored closely.

Just this month, several wild ducks in the US state of Maine were found dead and tested positive for bird flu. Millions of birds were culled in Japan and nearly 60 million cases have been identified in poultry in the US.

However, what is more alarming is the growing number of mammals, like mink, skunks, bears, seal, foxes and dolphins, have been found to have bird flu.

“It’s not a new virus. It has been around for a long time, but the situation has clearly evolved,” Dr Griffin said.

He said the jump to mammals might suggest the virus may have acquired the ability to readily infect mammals. It’s believed fewer than 10 people have contracted the virus globally, all of which had “significant” contact with infected animals, Dr Griffin said.

There’s an evolutionary process with viruses, he added, and sometimes they gain the ability to infect new species in crossover events.

So far, it is not believed that bird flu has been transmitted from human to human.

How would we handle the next pandemic?

Sometimes when a new virus emerges or re-emerges, some people question if it has the potential to bring the world to a screeching halt like COVID did.

The better question is perhaps: Will we be able to handle another global pandemic?

Yes and no, Dr Griffin thinks.

With the world’s new-found experience of rapidly scaling up vaccines and sourcing treatments we could be in a better position to deal with a new virus.

However, some of the missteps with COVID could be serious barriers for managing a new virus.

Opposition to mask wearing, vaccine hesitancy and a lot of misinformation could present a huge challenge.

“While fundamentally we would be in a better position, we will also have our work cut out for us particularly about addressing misinformation,” he said.