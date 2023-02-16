Thai caves rescue survivor Duangpetch ‘Dom’ Promthep dies in England

Live

The captain of the Wild Boars football team rescued from a flooded Thai caves system in 2018 has died in England.

Duangpetch Promthep, who was trapped with 11 teammates and his coach for three weeks in the cave system in Chiang Rai Province before being rescued, was 17.

BBC reports that Promthep, who was also known as Dom, was found unconscious in his football academy dormitory on Sunday and died in hospital on Tuesday, local time.

Leicestershire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious, with reports in Thailand said he suffered a head injury.

His death was confirmed on Facebook by the non-profit Zico Foundation, which helped him acquire a scholarship to study in England.

The youngsters from the Wild Boar soccer team went in to explore the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand before rain-fed flood waters pushed them about four kilometres inside the dark complex.

Their rescue, which gripped the world and drew on the expertise of hundreds of people including Australian divers Richard Harris and Craig Challen – was hailed as nothing short of a miracle.

The divers were later named Australians of the Year in 2019.

The rescue was initially led only by Thailand’s navy SEALs.

But when the sheer difficulties of the effort became obvious, they turned to international rescuers and cave explorers, and crucially, cave diving experts, including Dr Harris and Dr Challen for the massively complicated rescue that took three days and involved hundreds of people.

Former navy diver Sergeant Saman Kuman died during the rescue operation. and Petty Officer 1st Class Bayroot Pakbaralater later died from a blood infection incurred during the rescue.

The operation required placing oxygen canisters along the path where the divers manoeuvred dark, tight and twisting passageways filled with muddy waters and strong currents.