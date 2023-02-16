Live

Two miners trapped deep underground have been identified as Dylan Langridge and Trevor Davis as rescuers attempt to dig out their vehicle.

The vehicle they were driving plunged into a hole in the north-west Queensland zinc mine on Wednesday and was found on Thursday morning.

However, there was still no sign of the pair who have been 125m underground now since Wednesday.

Dylan Langridge’s Facebook page paints a picture of a father with a love of the outdoors, in particular fishing and crabbing.

In January he posted that he had enjoyed the Christmas break with his kids, the first time in four years he didn’t have to work.

“Some good camping, great company, nice fish and crabs. Managed to sink my boat,” he wrote.

The collapse at MMG’s Dugald River Mine near Cloncurry involved the pair’s light vehicle and a drill rig falling into a void, known as a stope.

The mine’s general manager Tim Akroyd said the vehicle was found using drones and rescuers were trying to dig it out, but the men haven’t been found.

“Rescue efforts have commenced and are continuing at this time. As you can appreciate our priority is ensuring the safety of conditions underground,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“Our approach today is to continue to safely remove material from around the vehicle so we can safely extract it.”

Barminco owner Perenti on Thursday said rescue teams were also using heavy underground mining equipment to access the location.

Perenti managing director Mark Norwell said the rescue operation would be executed as quickly and safely as possible.

“While the situation is still evolving, we are in contact with the family members of our missing team members and Perenti is providing support to their colleagues and rescue team,” he said.

Federal Resources Minister Madeline King said she was hoping for the best outcome for the two missing contractors.

“My thoughts are with the families and with co-workers,” she tweeted on Thursday.

MMG suspended work at the mine, which employs about 500 people, after the incident.

Inspectors from Resources Safety Queensland have been at the site assisting emergency responders.

Local state MP Robbie Katter on Wednesday said the event was “obviously the worst nightmare” for a mining community and there was a lot of anxiety about the situation.

“We know emergency services are on the ground and we are praying for a good outcome,” he said.