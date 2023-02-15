Residents prepare to leave as fires rage on Western Downs

Live

Rural fire service strike teams have been deployed on Queensland’s Western Downs to help ground crews trying to contain a major blaze.

Almost 80 people living in the vicinity were being urged on Wednesday to ready themselves to leave their homes as firefighters worked on the bushfire, which has been burning for several days.

Watch and act warnings were in place for residents of Kowguran and Myall Park, about 300 kilometres north-west of Brisbane.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service alerted the locals to prepare to leave as it battled a fast-moving blaze burning across more than 27,000 hectares.

“Conditions could get worse quickly,” it said.

People in nearby Hookswood and Guluguba were also advised to monitor conditions, refer to bushfire survival plans and be ready to evacuate if the situation changed.

The Bureau of Meteorology said fire danger for the region remained high with temperatures reaching 34.3 degrees Celsius in Miles on Wednesday.

The alert came after warnings were downgraded for two other fires south and east of the Miles blaze.

About 120 residents in Fairyland and Burra Burri, near Jandowae, have been encouraged to monitor social media and local radio to stay informed about a large fire.

Another blaze at nearby Montrose and Wieambilla, near Tara, was extinguished on Wednesday afternoon, QFES said.

Residents who had left the area were advised they could return but to be aware of unstable buildings and hot embers.

The Tara fire is also believed to have impacted at least 20 structures, including homes and sheds.

No fatalities or significant injuries have been reported.

Queensland Emergency Service Minister Mark Ryan said the fires had been challenging to contain in the hot, dry winds.

“Hours of water-bombing operations and hundreds of Fire and Rescue Service and Rural Fire Service personnel continue to make a heroic effort to bring these fires finally under control,” he said.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said Western Downs communities could access jointly funded personal hardship assistance.

Senator Watt said the money could help cover the cost of essential items for people and families.

“I recognise this is an extremely stressful time for evacuated residents currently in temporary accommodation,” he said.

-AAP