Rival Republican ‘in heels’ to take on Trump in bid for White House

A former South Carolina governor has become the first major Republican rival to announce she will run for president against her former boss Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley released a three-minute video introducing herself as the daughter of Indian immigrants who became a two-time state governor and UN Ambassador.

The 51-year-old is the first Republican to officially take on Mr Trump in the 2024 presidential race and will aim to become the USA’s first female president.

“You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies,” she said in her introductory clip.

“When you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

If successful in the Republican primary, Ms Haley would be the first woman and the first Asian American nominated by the GOP for president.

In her video, Ms Haley said it was time for generational change in America’s national leadership.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change,” she said.

“Joe Biden’s record is abysmal, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over and over again.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership,” she said.

“To rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose.”

Ms Haley was the first woman elected as governor of South Carolina in 2010 and the youngest governor in the US when she took office in 2011.

She resigned in the middle of her second term to become Mr Trump’s ambassador to the UN.

Ms Haley referenced her experience as governor in her video and talked up the positive changes in South Carolina under her leadership, with people flocking to live there.

Highlighting her international experience, she pointed to “genocide” in China, and Iran murdering its own people while talking up America as a great place to live.

Mr Trump’s spokesperson labelled her a “career politician”.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Ms Haley said she grew up realising she was different from others because she was “not black, not white”.

“But my mom would always say ‘Your job is not to focus on your differences but the similarities’.

“And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America.”

Meanwhile Donald Trump says he is “more angry” and “more committed” than ever as he hits the road for the first appearances of his campaign.

New Hampshire and South Carolina are among the first four states to hold presidential nominating contests, giving them outsized influence as candidates jockey for position.

However, in contrast to Mr Trump’s signature raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees, his recent events have been comparatively muted.

In Columbia, Mr Trump spoke to about 200 people.

An increasing number of elected officials have expressed concerns about Mr Trump’s ability to beat Democratic President Joe Biden if he decides to run again as is widely expected.

Numerous Republicans are considering whether to launch their own White House bids, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely seen as the biggest threat to Mr Trump.

-with AAP