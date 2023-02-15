Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast

Live

As it reels from its worst storm in 35 years, New Zealanders have been rattled by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

The strong earthquake stuck on Wednesday night, with more than 60,000 Kiwis registering the tremor to monitoring agency GeoNet, which originally rated the strength at 6.0.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though many were caught off-guard by the shake.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said his first reaction to the earthquake was “unprintable”.

“I was looking out the window for a plague of locusts,” he said, as reported by news outlet Stuff.

The National Emergency Management Agency, with many resources tied up co-ordinating the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, says there is no tsunami threat.

The earthquake’s epicentre was about 75 kilometres north of Wellington, off the Kapiti Coast, and 48 kilometres deep.

New Zealanders all across the country felt the quake, with the strongest reports centred on Wellington, Paraparaumu, Palmerston North and Whanganui.

“We were up off the couch and under the doorframe with that in Whanganui,” Leigh-Marama McLachlan tweeted.

“Quite a shake in the Beehive,” tweeted Wellingtonian Henry Cooke, referencing the executive building next to parliament.

Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash said the earthquake brought regional rail services to a temporary hold.

“Trains will be running at reduced speeds of 25kph for now. No damage has been reported. Buses continue as normal,” he tweeted.

The earthquake comes after much of North Island suffered through monster rainfall and gales caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Four people have been killed and more than 10,000 people have been displaced in the storm.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire”, a 40,000km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

