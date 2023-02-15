Live

The coronation of King Charles’ wife Camilla will use a “recycled” crown and not a controversial diamond that could cause a row with India.

Buckingham Palace announced it would not use the disputed Koh-i-Noor jewel which is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.

The diamond was originally mined in India thousands of years ago and used by the Indian royal court before ending up in the British Crown Jewels in the 1800s.

The Queen Consort will instead be crowned with an upcycled and resized version of Queen Mary’s crown.

In a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, it will be reset with diamonds which she wore in brooches in her personal jewellery collection.

They were taken from the Cullinan diamond which was discovered in South Africa.

Buckingham Palace said it was the first time in recent history a crown would be recycled for a consort’s coronation.

Other monarchs through history have opted for smaller or custom-made crowns.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” said an announcement.

Koh-i-Noor was last used during the coronation of the Queen Mother.

India has made several claims to be its rightful owner and there were concerns that using it during the coronation of Camilla could cause a diplomatic row.

King Charles III will wear the St Edward’s Crown which was used by the late Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation.

Queen Mary’s crown has been taken out of the Tower of London in preparation for the coronation on May 6.