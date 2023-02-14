News Watch: Rates pressure, Queensland’s wild weather, Complaint hearing continues

Watch: Rates pressure, Queensland’s wild weather, Complaint hearing continues

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: There are fresh fears that the mortgage cliff facing many Australians could punch a $20b hole in the economy. High-profile Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo is undergoing a second day of disciplinary hearings in Sydney. Queenslanders are bracing for wild weather across the state as several types of weather patterns – including a potential tropical cyclone, heatwaves, bushfires and severe storms – move in. 

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

flights
Domestic airfares rise with hike in fuel prices
cyclone gabrielle nz
‘Real threat to lives’: Cyclone wreaks havoc across NZ
Peter Dutton finds the hardest words. But did he mean them?
Paul Bongiorno: Aston by-election puts sharp focus on political faultlines
petrol prices
Squeeze on motorists as petrol prices hit $2 in February
Electric utes can now power the weekend – and the work week