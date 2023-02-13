News Watch: Refugee visas, Quake devastation, Charlie Teo hearing
Watch: Refugee visas, Quake devastation, Charlie Teo hearing

Watch: More than 19,000 asylum seekers in Australia will have a pathway to permanent residency from today. Australian specialist rescue personnel have arrived in Turkey along with 22 tonnes of supplies to aid in the earthquake relief effort. High-profile Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo has arrived for the first day of his disciplinary hearing surrounded by celebrity supporters including Steve Waugh and Anthony Mundine. 

