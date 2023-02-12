News Queensland Police begin murder investigation after body found in Ashmore backyard
Queensland police are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the backyard of a home. Photo: AAP
A man is in custody after the body of another man was found in a Queensland backyard.

Police were called to the Ashmore property on the Gold Coast on Sunday morning to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival officers located a body, believed to be a 62-year-old man, in the backyard.

The property was declared a crime scene, with specialist scientific and forensic officers on scene.

QPS South Eastern Regional Crime Co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said police were alerted by the deceased man’s friends and landlord.

“We are dealing with tragic circumstances, the family is heartbroken,” Detective Superintendent Smith told reporters.

Detective Superintendent Smith would not elaborate about the man’s injuries out of respect to his family.

The victim was last seen alive at the Musgrave Hills Bowls Club at Southport at 7.30pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man, who police described as a person of interest, was arrested wearing a top but no pants on Sunday afternoon

Police appealed to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in the vicinity of Lillian Crescent overnight and Sunday morning to come forward.

-AAP

Ashmore murder investigation Queensland Police
