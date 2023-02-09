News Watch: Earthquake devastation, Security concerns, MH17 indicators
Watch: Earthquake devastation, Security concerns, MH17 indicators

Watch: Survivors of the Middle East earthquake crisis are still being pulled from the rubble days after twin earthquakes and aftershocks flattened central Türkiye and Syria. Heightened fears over spying will see security cameras made in China removed from Australian government buildings. MH17 investigators say there are strong indicators that Russian President Vladimir Putin provided the missile that downed the plane.

