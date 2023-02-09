Shane Warne’s $20 million fortune revealed in will

Live

Cricket legend Shane Warne had amassed a $20.7 million fortune at the time of his death last year and left nearly all of it to his three children, according to probate documents.

Details of the deceased Australian sporting hero’s estate were revealed with the release of the papers to media by the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The bulk of the celebrated leg spinner’s wealth was to be divided equally between his three children, Summer, Jackson and Brooke Warne who received 31 per cent each.

The remainder was to be divided between his brother, Jason Warne (2 per cent), and his niece Tyla and nephew Sebastian Warne (2.5 per cent each), it has been reported.

There is no mention of Warne’s first wife and the mother of his children Simone Callahan nor his ex-fiance, actress and celebrity Liz Hurley.

Most of Warne’s wealth was concentrated in one property — his $6.5 million home in Victoria — as well as $5 million in his bank accounts.

Warne passed away suddenly from a suspected heart attack in March 2022 during a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

His will was dated December 3, 2021 and its details have been reported by media outlets.

Most of Warne’s wealth was held in Victoria, including his home, cars and bank accounts.

The document lists Warne’s main $6.5 million property, which was his home in Duffy Street, Portsea, on Mornington Peninsula.

He had also placed a deposit of $1.2 million on a property on The Esplanade in St Kilda, in Melbourne’s inner south.

His Australian bank accounts held $5 million and he had $500,000 in foreign accounts.

The sports star had a car collection valued at $375,500, reportedly comprising a BMW, Mercedes Benz and Yamaha motorbike, which he left to his son Jackson.

His personal belongings were itemised at $2.66 million. He had personal loans totalling $1.33 million.

In terms of shares, Warne’s Australian portfolio was $261,797 and he owned $2.85 million in foreign-held shares.

His liabilities included a credit card with $17,537 of charges and household bills coming to $277,580.