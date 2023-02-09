Live

Madonna has called herself a victim of ageism and misogyny while hitting out at criticism and ridicule of her appearance at the Grammys.

Close-up photos of the music icon’s face went viral after she introduced

performers Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the music awards on Monday (AEDT).

Her puffy and youthful look triggered a flood of comments describing the 64-year-old’s appearance as scary and unrecognisable, with some gibes about Halloween.

Madonna took to Instagram to call out people for focusing on her looks instead of the “history-making moment” she had been part of — presenting the first trans woman performing at the Grammys.

The multi-award-winning musician also blamed the photographer’s long lens for distorting how she looked.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face,” she wrote.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.

“A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.

“I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

Madonna wrote that she had been degraded by the media since the beginning of her career more than 40 years ago.

“But I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she wrote.

“In the words of Beyonce ‘You won’t break my soul’.

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy, and most of all enjoying my life.”

She finished the post: “Bow down bitches” and shared a video of herself mucking around backstage with other famous musicians.

Madonna lashes 'ageism and misogyny'

However Madonna’s online outburst drew even more criticism from followers who said trying to look younger was not trailblazing.

One follower wrote: “Female celebrities over 45 that get plastic surgery to lift, tuck, pull, cut, inject and plump their face with the ageist motivation to visually appear younger …literally does nothing to push boundaries or stand up against patriarchy.

“Rather, Madonna is just conforming to ageist societal standards that don’t perceive value in women who age.”

Another wrote: “It’s not ageism if we literally can’t figure out what age you’re supposed to look. It’s somewhere between 30-190.”

One fan pleaded with Madonna to hold off the plastic surgery.

“Your fans adore and love you the way you are and will embrace you just the same no matter your age.

“Right now we are concerned. Give yourself a break from those fillers and stop blaming ageism for what you choose to do to yourself.”

Madonna has made a career of reinventing herself and changing her appearance throughout the decades.

She recently announced her Madonna: Four Decades Celebration Tour and has already sold out it many venues across the US, Britain and Europe.