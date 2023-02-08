News Watch: Interest rate rise passed to customers, Earthquake horror, Australian missing
Updated:

Watch: Interest rate rise passed to customers, Earthquake horror, Australian missing

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: Aftershocks, freezing conditions and damaged roads are hampering rescue efforts in the wake of the Middle East earthquake disaster, with the death toll surpassing 7000. A father of a three-year-old boy who died after being left alone in a hot car for six hours has made a heartbreaking plea to other parents. Two of Australia’s biggest banks have passed on the RBA’s interest rate rise to customers.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

interest rates
How high will interest rates go? RBA flags more mortgage pain in 2023
medicare
The three things the Commonwealth and states need to do to fix Australia’s health system
multipurpose cleaners
Choice rates the diamonds and duds of multipurpose cleaners
Miracle and tragedy as baby born under the rubble in Syria
earthquake
Turkey and Syria’s earthquakes: What happened, where’s next, and should Aussies be worried?
Peter Dutton
The return of Dr No – Peter Dutton blasted as out of touch