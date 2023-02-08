Major weather threat brews off Queensland coast

Live

Norfolk Island residents are closely watching as a tropical storm off the Queensland coast threatens to develop into a cyclone and track south.

The tropical low off in the Coral Sea Queensland is expected to develop into a cyclone before the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Wednesday.

Likely to be called Cyclone Gabrielle, it is expected to become a severe category three cyclone late on Thursday, bringing strong and gusty coastal winds.

It is not predicted to touch the Australian mainland. But for the approximately 2000 residents of Norfolk Island, it poses a much more direct threat.

Forecaster Weatherzone said models predicted a low pressure centred almost directly on Norfolk Island by Saturday.

“That means it could be facing a category two tropical cyclone, with sustained wind speeds of 89 to 117km/h, and typical gusts over open flat land or seas of 125 to 164km/h,” it wrote on Wednesday.

There are warnings of damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous seas and swell for Norfolk Island for the weekend.

The weather bureau says cyclones are not uncommon on Norfolk Island, which averages about one a year during summer and autumn.

In coming days, showers and wave and swell activity are also expected to increase along Queensland’s central coast before extending to southern coastal areas and waters as the Coral Sea weather system pushes south.

Severe weather warnings for surf and swells would be determined by the track and intensity of the tropical cyclone, the bureau said.

On the other side of the country, another tropical low off north-western Western Australia became a tropical cyclone called Freddy on Monday night.

By Wednesday morning, the BOM said Freddy, a category three cyclone, lay well north of WA and posed no threat to the Australian coast.

“It is expected to intensify further to a category four system during Wednesday, whilst moving west-south-west over open waters further away from Western Australia,” it said.

A third weather system in the same region, near the Cocos Islands, has a low chance of forming into a cyclone. It continues to be monitored.

“[It] is moving to the west-south-west and passing well south of the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Wednesday morning,” the bureau said.

” It is expected to continue moving west-south-west before passing out of the Australian region … during Thursday. Gales may develop on the southern side during Wednesday and the low could strengthen to tropical cyclone intensity on Thursday morning.”

