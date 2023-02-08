News Cyclone expected to form off Queensland coast
Cyclone expected to form off Queensland coast

Queenslanders warned to prepare for cyclone season

A tropical low off Queensland’s coast is expected to strengthen into a cyclone before the weekend but unlikely to make landfall, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather system in the Coral Sea is expected to become a severe category three cyclone late on Thursday, bringing strong and gusty coastal winds.

Showers and wave and swell activity are also expected to increase across Queensland’s central coast before extending to southern coastal areas and waters.

Severe weather warnings for surf and swells will be determined by the track and intensity of the tropical cyclone, the bureau said.

Warnings of damaging winds, heavy rain and dangerous seas and swell are in place for Norfolk Island on Saturday and Sunday.

Another tropical low near the Cocos Islands, north-west of Western Autralia has a low chance of forming into a cyclone and continues to be monitored.

Should the weather systems form into tropical cyclones, the next two names on the list are Gabrielle and Herman.

Queensland Weather

