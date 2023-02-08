Higgins willing to appear in Lehrmann defamation case

Live

Brittany Higgins says she is committed to appearing before civil proceedings brought by former colleague Bruce Lehrmann.

Mr Lehrmann has launched defamation action against Network Ten and News Life Media, the News Corp Australia company behind News.com.au, over their coverage of rape allegations made by Ms Higgins.

His lawyers filed statements of claim in the Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon, with the two outlets named as respondents in the applications.

Ms Higgins accused Mr Lehrmann of raping her inside the Parliament House office of then-minister Linda Reynolds, who they both worked for, in 2019.

He denied the allegation and maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction.

“Following recent developments, I feel the need to make it clear if required I am willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil cases brought about by Mr Lehrmann,” Ms Higgins posted on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Mr Lehrmann’s criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed in October due to juror misconduct and the prosecutor later dropped the charges due to the impacts a second trial would have on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Sydney law firm Mark O’Brien Legal is representing Mr Lehrmann in the defamation proceedings.

The ACT government has launched an independent inquiry into the handling of Ms Higgins’ rape allegations by police, prosecutors and a victims’ support service.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114

– AAP