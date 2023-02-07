Watch: Interest rates, Earthquake tragedy, Suspicious death

Watch: The Reserve Bank is meeting for the first time this year today, with Australians told to brace for what is expected to be the 9th interest rate hike in a row. Türkiye and Syria are bracing for aftershocks as authorities and aid agencies desperately search through the rubble left by two major earthquakes. The sudden death of a 19-year-old woman in Ipswich is reportedly being treated as suspicious by Queensland police.
