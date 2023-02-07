News Watch: Interest rates, Earthquake tragedy, Suspicious death

Watch: Interest rates, Earthquake tragedy, Suspicious death

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: The Reserve Bank is meeting for the first time this year today, with Australians told to brace for what is expected to be the 9th interest rate hike in a row. Türkiye and Syria are bracing for aftershocks as authorities and aid agencies desperately search through the rubble left by two major earthquakes. The sudden death of a 19-year-old woman in Ipswich is reportedly being treated as suspicious by Queensland police.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

housing
​​The Stats Guy: Healthcare reform – would you like some housing with that?
Diabetes coronavirus
Ozempic: ‘Hottest drug in Hollywood’ causes big dramas
Director James Cameron concedes Jack could have survived Titanic ending
Lidia thorpe Senate
Lidia Thorpe divided the Greens — what will she do to the Senate?
Quake deaths soar to 3700 as rescuers race against ‘perfect storm’
chinese spy balloon
Experts float theories on Chinese balloon shot down by US