News Nepal plane had no thrust motion in engines: panel
Updated:
Live

Nepal plane had no thrust motion in engines: panel

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An aircraft that crashed in Nepal last month, killing 71 people on board, had no thrust motion in its engines in the final leg of its descent, a government-appointed panel investigating the accident says.

The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on January 15 in one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign citizens.

Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.

Analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines went into “feather in the base leg of descending,” the panel said in a statement.

Aviation expert KB Limbu said propellers going into feather meant there was “no thrust” in the engine, or that it did not produce any power.

Topics:

Nepal

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Director James Cameron concedes Jack could have survived Titanic ending
mortgage
Mortgage squeeze to worsen as RBA prepares rate hike amid refinancing binge
MrBeast
YouTube’s biggest philanthropist MrBeast under fire for latest stunt
‘We need more genuine science’: Tony Abbott joins climate sceptic think tank
Quake deaths soar to 2600 as rescuers race against ‘perfect storm’
chinese spy balloon
Experts float theories on Chinese balloon shot down by US