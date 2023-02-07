News Bruce Lehrmann launches defamation action against two media outlets
Updated:
Live

Bruce Lehrmann has denied allegations he raped a fellow Liberal staffer in Parliament House. Photo: AAP
Bruce Lehrmann has launched defamation action against two media organisations for their coverage of rape allegations made by his former colleague Brittany Higgins.

Lawyers for Mr Lehrmann filed statements of claim in the Federal Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Network Ten and News Life Media, the News Corp Australia company behind News.com.au, were named as respondents in the applications.

Ms Higgins accused Mr Lehrmann of raping her inside the Parliament House office of then minister Linda Reynolds, who they both worked for in 2019.

He denied the allegation and maintained the pair never had any sexual interaction.

Mr Lehrmann’s criminal trial in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed in October due to juror misconduct and the prosecutor later dropped the charges due to impacts a second trial would have on Ms Higgins’ mental health.

Sydney law firm Mark O’Brien Legal is representing Mr Lehrmann in the defamation proceedings.

The ACT government has launched an independent inquiry into the handling of Ms Higgins’ rape allegations by police, prosecutors and a victim’s support service.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP

