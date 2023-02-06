Labor retains 55-45 lead over Coalition in first Newspoll for 2023

Live

The Anthony Albanese-led Labor continues to enjoy a 10-point lead in the first Newspoll for 2023.

The exclusive survey, which was conducted with 1512 voters between February 1 and 4 for The Australian newspaper, found the ALP maintained a 55-45 lead over the Peter Dutton-led Coalition on a two-party-preferred basis.

The result is unchanged from the final poll of 2022, though both major parties suffered a one-point fall in popular support (Labor to 38 per cent and Coalition to 34 per cent) as independents, including the Teals, experienced a two-point rise to 10 per cent – which was consistent with its performance at the May election.

The Greens and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation were unchanged on 11 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively.

The biggest loser was Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, which has since been deregistered by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Support for the UAP stayed at 1 per cent, well below the 4 per cent result it secured at the election.

The ALP’s decisive lead comes despite the government having to face challenges on many fronts including the outbreak of ­violence in Alice Springs, its management of the gas crisis including a price cap, the passage of industrial relations legislation, and confusion over the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Mr Albanese is still riding high with ­record-high approval ratings since May’s election, and has a commanding 30-point lead as preferred Prime Minister.

The PM dipped three points to 56 per cent, far ahead of Mr Dutton on 26 per cent (up two per cent).

The poll also indicated a 56-37 approval rating for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.