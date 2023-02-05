Live

Anthony Albanese says he hopes Australians will see through a “culture war” that is being drummed up on social media against an Indigenous voice to parliament.

In a speech on Sunday, the prime minister will take on opponents of the voice who he says are trying to “create confusion and provoke division, to try and stall progress”.

Mr Albanese will say people online are “drumming up outrage, trying to start a culture war”.

He will link this “misinformation” campaign to a similar movements that fuelled such anarchy as the US Capitol Hill and Brazil riots.

But Mr Albanese will tell his audience at the Chifley Research Centre he is optimistic that Australians will support the voice at a referendum later this year.

He said the referendum would be “an opportunity for our people to show their best qualities: their generosity, their sense of fairness, their optimism for the future”.

“That’s why I’m optimistic for the success of the referendum – because I’ve always been optimistic about the character of the Australian people.”

A copy of Mr Albanese’s speech was shared with The Australian and Sydney Morning Herald ahead of the event.

In an attempt to counter critics, Mr Albanese will urge Australians to look at the bigger picture of “recognition” and “consultation” — not the nitty gritty of how the Voice will operate.

“The mechanics of the voice won’t be written into the Constitution,” the prime minister will say.

He will explain that “the voice won’t administer funding. It will not deliver programs. It will not have any kind of veto power over decision-making.”

People will decide — not government

Late last week the federal government’s referendum working group met with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and shadow attorney-general Julian Leeser in a bid to secure their support.

Working group member Megan Davis said she welcomed Mr Dutton’s commitment to further engage with the group.

While she would welcome bipartisanship on the matter, Professor Davis said Australians would make the ultimate decision.

“The Australian people will determine the outcome of this referendum, not politicians,” she told reporters in Canberra.

Prof Davis said the group would provide its final recommendations on the referendum to the federal government at the end of February.

A bill to alter the constitution would be introduced to parliament in March.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Dutton said he came to the debate with “goodwill and respect” but wanted Australians to be informed.