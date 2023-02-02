No documents found in new search of Joe Biden’s beach house

Live

The US Justice Department has not found documents with classified markings during a three-and-a-half hour search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, but did take some materials for further review, Biden’s lawyer says.

The Wednesday morning search by FBI agents appeared to represent an expansion of the probe into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Materials were previously found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington DC office he used during the time between his service as vice president under Barack Obama and his presidential election.

Mr Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement that Wednesday’s search took place from 8.30am to noon in “co-ordination and co-operation with the president’s attorneys” and had been planned.

“No documents with classified markings were found,” Mr Bauer said.

“Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as Vice President.”

The search was conducted by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

The issue has created a political headache for Mr Biden, who is expected to announce a re-election campaign in the coming weeks or months.

It has stripped him and fellow Democrats of a political weapon to use against former president Donald Trump, who also had classified documents found at his home.

Mr Trump has claimed on social media that he declassified the records although his lawyers have declined to repeat that assertion in court filings.

He has launched his own re-election campaign and could face Biden in the 2024 general election.

Mr Bauer said earlier on Wednesday (local time) that the Department of Justice chose to do the search without advance notice to the public.

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to co-operate,” he said.

“The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate.”

The White House counsel’s office did not have representatives present at the search, White House spokesman Ian Sams told reporters.

“We’ve been following the Justice Department’s lead and co-ordinating these searches with them,” Sams said, adding the department was given access to “every single room” of Mr Biden’s home in Rehoboth “as well as the one in Wilmington”.

Classified documents have also been found in the home of Mr Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, giving some political cover to Mr Biden.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two separate special counsels to review Mr Trump and Mr Biden’s handling of such documents.