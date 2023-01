Today's Stories

Watch: Death toll rises in Auckland floods

‘Rinky and Kubes’ set arena on fire, storming to underdog history

Australian Open: Tsitsipas knows he must find the cracks in Djokovic‘s game. Trouble is, there aren’t any

Rain-smashed Auckland Airport limps back

Djokovic’s jaded plea for peace ahead of Open final

Your root-and-branch guide to reviving indoor plants

Alan Kohler: The Liberal Party is a retirement village for male baby boomers

Amy Winehouse fans slam ‘revolting’ biopic as images emerge from set

Michael Pascoe: Affordable housing – just Band-Aids and duct tape

‘Green shoots’: Housing market outlook improves, despite further falls in property prices

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson drops shock revelations in memoir and Netflix doco

Pecans are good for protecting your heart – with oats, not in a pie