News Watch: Boy struck by lightning in critical condition, body of missing woman discovered
Updated:

Watch: Boy struck by lightning in critical condition, body of missing woman discovered

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: Body of missing Gold Coast woman found in car boot. Boy remains in critical condition after being struck by lightning.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

rust Alec Baldwin
New evidence unveiled in Rust tragedy as prosecutors prepare for trial
petrol prices
Where petrol prices are headed as the holiday rush winds down
squid game reality
‘Like a war zone’: Squid Game reality TV spin-off delivers a real-life freezing nightmare
‘Extraordinarily close’: Huge asteroid tracking for near miss with Earth
Police allege mum feared son might kill her, as body found
PM poses simple question as campaigners swing debate over Voice