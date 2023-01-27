News Man seriously injured in crocodile attack at remote NT cattle station
Updated:
Live

A man is in a Darwin hospital after being attacked by a crocodile at a remote NT cattle station. Photo: AAP
Share
Live

A man has suffered serious injuries during a crocodile attack at a remote Northern Territory cattle station.

The incident happened on Thursday near Daly River, about 220 kilometres south of Darwin.

The man suffered a serious but non life-threatening wound to his right leg, a police spokesman said.

He was reportedly collecting crocodile eggs when the attack happened.

“Due to the remote location of the incident, the victim was flown out of the area by private helicopter,” the spokesman said.

The man is undergoing surgery in the Royal Darwin Hospital.

NT WorkSafe is expected to investigate.

-AAP

Topics:

crocodile attack
