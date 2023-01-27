PM poses simple question as campaigners swing debate over Voice

Live

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has posed a simple question as loud campaigners attempted to swing the debate on Australia Day to opposing an Indigenous voice to parliament.

Huge crowds gathered in capital cities on Thursday as part of Invasion Day rallies to protest the date of Australia Day.

However many prominent speakers used the opportunity to stridently campaign against the voice, while others called for the nation to come together.

A referendum on enshrining the voice in the constitution is set to be held later this year.

While many respected Indigenous community members are strongly in favour of the voice, others have urged for a treaty with Indigenous people to be the priority.

Mr Albanese used appearances on Australia Day to reiterate calls for the Indigenous voice, posing a simple question to opponents as he called for the nation to come together.

Mr Albanese said the voice would be a crucial milestone for the country.

“It is something missing from our nation’s birth certificate, it’s missing from our constitution,” Mr Albanese said on Thursday.

“And I say this — if not now, when? If not now, when will this change occur? And if not the people of Australia this year, who will make this change?”

Mr Albanese said he would not engage in partisan politics on the matter, including the position taken by Greens senator Lidia Thorpe.

At a rally in Melbourne, Ms Thorpe said Indigenous people deserved more than just a voice to parliament.

“We have to rid racism and heal this country, bring everyone together through a sovereign treaty,” she said.

Senator Thorpe also said she would not support the proposal for the voice to parliament unless there was a guarantee that Indigenous sovereignty would not be ceded.

In Canberra, Ngambri and Ngunnawal woman Leah House labelled the proposed voice to parliament as “crumbs” and a distraction from the goal of Indigenous sovereignty.

Indigenous academic Tom Calma, the newly appointed Senior Australian of the Year and a campaigner for the voice referendum, said the issues facing Indigenous people and the need to move towards reconciliation could co-exist.

“If you support the principle of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people having an opportunity to have an input into public policy and into legislation, then that should be what you support.”

At the official Australia Day celebration in Canberra, Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan called for national unity on the issue, urging people to vote “yes”.

“I am a proud Ngunnawal Aboriginal woman but I am also a proud Australian, so I want us to come together,” she said.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for more details.

“As you move around the community, it is quite obvious that people don’t understand what it is that the prime minister is talking about,” Mr Dutton told reporters on Thursday.

“They understand that changing the constitution is a big deal and instinctively, like me, like millions of Australians, we want better outcomes for Indigenous Australians.”

The Liberal Party has yet to reach a formal position on the voice, while the Nationals are firmly opposed.

Marking Australia Day

Whether it was through citizenship ceremonies, protests or celebrations, millions of Australians marked Australia Day.

Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley met with Indigenous elders for a private smoking ceremony as official commemorations kicked off around the nation.

They also greeted some of Australia’s newest citizens as more than 19,000 people across the nation took part in ceremonies.

Events in Sydney began at dawn with a projection on the Opera House by Kamilaroi woman and artist Rhonda Sampson acknowledging the important role of women around Sydney Cove before Captain Phillip’s arrival.

It was followed by a smoking ceremony at Barangaroo, held for the 20th year to celebrate the culture and language of Indigenous people.

Among those being part of festivities in Sydney was 52-year-old Mark Brine, who was seen strolling down the Rocks precinct donning an Akubra hit on his horse Pugsley.

Dozens of revellers, mostly children, came to pat the horse and he hoisted them up for pictures.

Summoning an outback spirit in an urban setting, Mr Brine, who grew up on a cattle farm in Mudgee, said he has been coming down every Australia Day for the last decade — except during the pandemic.

“It’s horse therapy for people when they see them. The look on their faces and the smiles — they love them,” he told AAP.