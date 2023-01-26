Live

Actor Jeremy Renner was run over and crushed by a snow plough while trying to save his nephew from the moving machine, it has been revealed.

A sheriff’s report obtained by CNN contains details of the freak accident which left the Avengers star with 30 broken bones.

The incident report states Renner was using the snowcat to pull his nephew’s truck out of deep snow during the ‘blizzard of the century’ that hit the USA.

But as he was working, the PistenBully snow groomer began sliding sideways which led to Renner exiting the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.

“Once he was off the PistenBully, he realised it was heading directly toward (his nephew),” the Nevada sheriff’s report reads.

“He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully.”

Seeking to jump back into the snow plough, Renner tried to climb onto its moving track and was pulled under the heavy machinery and crushed.

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the PistenBully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over,” said the report.

The report states that although the PistenBully “had some mechanical issues”, it is believed the parking brake would have stopped it from moving forward, had it been engaged.

However a brake indicator light that was not working inside the snowcat’s cab also indicated “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident”.

Renner’s nephew rendered assistance until help arrived, the report states.

Renner was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks, undergoing at least two surgeries and being treated in the intensive care unit.

The 911 call log revealed Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)” with “the right side of his chest … collapsed”.

“The PistenBully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report says.

“He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Last week Renner posted to Instagram “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”