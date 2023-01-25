Germany ‘to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine’: Report

Live

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine and allow other countries such as Poland to do so while the United States may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

A government spokesperson, the foreign ministry and the defence ministry declined to comment.

The decision concerns at least one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks that will be provided out of Bundeswehr stocks, according to Spiegel magazine which first reported the news.

One company usually comprises 14 tanks.

Other allies intend to go along with Germany in supplying their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the magazine reported.

In the longer term, more tanks could be restored to be fit for use, according to the magazine.

US officials told Reuters that the country may soon drop its opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine, in a move designed to encourage Germany to follow.

The Pentagon declined to comment on any coming announcements on the Abrams.

It also declined to comment on whether Germany might approve deliveries of the Leopards.

Defence “Secretary (Lloyd) Austin did have very productive conversations with his German counterpart when he was in Germany” for meetings last week, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a news conference.