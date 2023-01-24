Two dead after late-night police pursuit

Live

Two people have been killed when a car rolled and caught fire during a police chase in Sydney.

NSW Police have launched a critical incident investigation into the crash, which happened just before 12.30am on Tuesday at Strathfield, in the city’s inner west.

Highway patrol officers were patrolling Centenary Drive when they attempted to stop a silver Audi.

Police said the driver failed to stop the car as directed and they started a pursuit, but a short time later the car crashed on the entry ramp to the M4 motorway.

The car rolled on its roof and caught on fire, and the occupants couldn’t be freed despite attempts by police and bystanders. The two people are yet to be formally identified.

Police said their investigation into the incident would be subject to independent review.

One lane remained closed on the motorway at 6am, causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.

-AAP