News Magistrate approves extradition for murder suspect in Toyah Cordingley case
Updated:
Live

Magistrate approves extradition for murder suspect in Toyah Cordingley case

Rajwinder Singh is not contesting his extradition from India to Australia. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

An Indian magistrate has given the go-ahead for Rajwinder Singh, who is accused of killing Toyah Cordingley four years ago, to be extradited to Australia.

Justice Swati Sharma told a New Delhi court on Tuesday she had written an order approving the extradition, to which Mr Singh, speaking via video link, mumbled “thank you”.

Mr Singh, 38 did not appear at the hearing in person because there were no officers available to escort him from Tihar Jail to the court as city police were preoccupied with security arrangements for Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

Instead, Mr Singh attended the hearing via a video link.

His image on the link was not clear and the angle of the camera largely concealed his face so it was not possible to see his expression.

It was presumably one of relief as Mr Singh has maintained since his arrest in India last December that he wants to return to Australia – where he has a wife and three children – to face trial.

Mr Singh, an Australian citizen, worked as a nurse and lived in Innisfail.

The prime suspect in Ms Cordingley’s killing, he was arrested in India after a four-year manhunt that followed his escape from Australia just hours after Ms Cordingley’s body was found half-buried in sand dunes on Wangetti Beach, in north Queensland.

Australian police want to question Mr Singh over whether he stabbed Ms Cordingley, who was 24, after an argument over her dog barking at him.

Australian police said Ms Cordingley, a pharmacy worker, had suffered “visible, violent injuries”.

Her dog was found tied up nearby.

The court order, along with the file and other documents, will now be sent to officials in India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will have the final say on Mr Singh’s extradition.

The Indian government has already provisionally consented to Australia’s request for Mr Singh’s extradition, which needed to be signed off by the court.

Lawyers involved in the case say it could take 30 to 45 days before Mr Singh is placed on a flight back to Australia.

-AAP

Topics:

extradition Rajwinder Singh Toyah Cordingley
Follow Us

Live News

Djokovic
‘Outplayed and outclassed’: De Minaur hits out in row over Djokovic loss
Myer
Myer sales near two-decade high after department store posts strong Christmas
razzie awards
‘Tacky new low’: Blonde leads worst film nods as Razzies include child actor among seasoned stars
Seven dead in new California shootings
Albanese voice
Alice Springs crime ‘crisis’ spurs PM trip
britain rent twitter sue
King sues Elon Musk in battle over unpaid rent