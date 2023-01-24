Live

The judge probing the 2020 Beirut blast has charged Lebanon’s top public prosecutor, the then-prime minister and other senior current and former officials over the devastating explosion, judicial sources said and court summons show.

Judge Tarek Bitar unexpectedly resumed an inquiry on Monday after it was paralysed for more than a year by political resistance and legal complaints filed by top officials he was seeking to question.

The explosion on August 4, 2020 was caused by hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port in poor conditions since it was unloaded in 2013.

So far, no senior official has been held to account.

Judge Bitar has charged former prime minister Hassan Diab and former ministers with homicide with probable intent, according to court summons seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

He also charged Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat, the head of Lebanon’s domestic intelligence agency Major General Abbas Ibrahim, former army commander Jean Kahwaji and other current and former security and judicial officials, court sources said.

It was not immediately clear what they had been charged with, but one judicial source said Judge Bitar had found Mr Oweidat had not acted responsibly with regard to the ammonium nitrate.

Reuters could not immediately reach Mr Diab or Mr Oweidat for comment.

General Ibrahim declined to comment on reports he had been charged when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

Mr Kahwaji also declined to comment.

All those previously charged by Judge Bitar have denied wrongdoing.

Mr Oweidat on Tuesday sent Judge Bitar an official letter saying the judge’s probe remained suspended and that no official decision had been taken on whether he could continue investigating, according to a copy of the correspondence seen by Reuters.

Judge Bitar’s previous efforts to interrogate top officials over the explosion that killed 220 people and shattered parts of Beirut have been hindered by factions including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The group has campaigned against Judge Bitar as he sought to question its allies and accused Washington of meddling in the probe.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeatedly called for him to be replaced in 2021.

The investigation was paralysed early last year by the retirement of judges from a court that must rule on several such complaints against Judge Bitar before he can continue.

The court has been awaiting the appointment of new judges to resume its work, a step authorities have not taken.

Judge Bitar met French judges visiting Beirut last week as part of a French investigation into the explosion, whose victims included two French nationals.

He was unable to share documents with them at the time because the investigation was frozen.

Judge Bitar resumed work on the basis of a legal interpretation challenging the reasons for its suspension, the judicial sources said.

Mr Diab, an academic, became prime minister in January 2020 and resigned less than a week after the blast.

Judge Bitar’s predecessor swiftly charged him and several former officials with negligence over the chemicals but that judge was removed in 2021 following political interference in the file.

Mr Diab said in a statement in 2020 he was confident his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion.

Judge Bitar has scheduled questioning with 15 people throughout the month of February, according to judicial sources.

But legal experts and even relatives of victims expect him to encounter continued pushback.

Nizar Saghieh of watchdog NGO Legal Agenda said officials might try to dispute the legitimacy of Judge Bitar’s resumption, while the judiciary or security forces could refuse to carry out procedural steps for the charges to be served.