Watch: California shooting suspect dead

Watch: The body of the suspected shooter behind the massacre in California has been found in a white van after a 3-hour standoff.
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies
Watch: The body of the suspected shooter behind the massacre in California has been found in a white van after a 3-hour standoff.
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies
Get The New Daily free every morning and evening.
There was an error submitting the form. Please try again.