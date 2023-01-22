Chinese culture on show for PM Lunar New Year visit

Live

Chinese colour and culture have been put on show in Sydney’s inner city as the Prime Minister joined the community in celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Anthony Albanese toured Burwood’s Emerald Square on Sunday alongside Immigration Minister Andrew Giles and local Labor member Sally Sitou.

He was greeted with a traditional lion dance and handed out red pockets, bringing back fond memories for Ms Sitou, who is of Chinese heritage.

She said it was one of her favourite times of the year.

“There was such a wonderful atmosphere. There’s so much colour, loud drumming and being amongst community and family,” she told AAP after the visit.

“After the last couple of years, the community want to get out and celebrate and be with each other.

“Some of those kids haven’t had the opportunity to see a lion dance.”

Ms Sitou said the PM received a rock star welcome as he toured the streets, popping into shops and talking selfies with locals.

Mr Albanese is also hoping the Year of the Rabbit’s luck rubs off on his beloved NRL team.

The die-hard South Sydney Rabbitohs fan said he took the year as a good omen.

“I was born in the Year of the Rabbit as well, so I’m taking it as a sign that we’re going to have a very good year,” he told Hobart’s 7HOFM radio station.

“But I always think if you had asked me any January or February how Souths were going to go, I’ve always thought we’re going to go exceptionally well every year. I’m an optimist.”

-AAP