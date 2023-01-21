Live

Key Western allies are caught in a standoff as Ukraine begs them for modern battle tanks it says are crucial to repelling Russia.

Ukraine has been left in limbo after its plea for Leopard 2 tanks went unanswered at a key meeting of Western defence ministers.

Ukraine wants 300 Leopard 2 tanks — which are used by armies across Europe — to give it an edge over Russia and punch through battle lines.

However, despite nations being willing to equip Ukraine with the Germade-made Leopard 2 tanks, they cannot without the permission Berlin.

So far, Germany’s government has appeared reluctant to authorise its tanks being sent to Ukraine for fear of provoking Russia.

At a crucial summit attended by defence ministers in Germany on Friday (local time), Berlin failed to reach an agreement with Western allies.

Germany has suggested it won’t move on the Leopard tanks issue unless the United States agrees to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine — triggering a standoff with the Biden administration.

The US has said for months it has no intention of doing so because of the logistics.

Meanwhile Poland has suggested it may go ahead and supply Ukraine with the Leopard 2 tanks anyway.

Poland’s foreign minister criticised Germany’s lack of commitment on the issue after the meeting.

“Arming Ukraine in order to repel the Russian aggression is not some kind of decision-making exercise. Ukrainian blood is shed for real,” wrote Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter.

“This is the price of hesitation over Leopard deliveries. We need action, now.”

Since the war began, Ukraine and Russia have been fighting with Soviet era T-72 tanks, which have been destroyed in their hundreds during the war.

Some allies, along with Ukraine, say Germany’s concern is misplaced, with Russia already fully committed to war.

The defence ministers’ talks followed Ukrainian warnings that Russia is seeking to re-energise its almost 11-month-old invasion.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Mr Zelensky said: “We have to speed up. Time must become our weapon. The Kremlin must lose.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that Russia was regrouping, recruiting, and trying to re-equip.

“This is not a moment to slow down. It’s a time to dig deeper. The Ukrainian people are watching us,” he told the meeting, without making specific reference to tanks.

The United Kingdom said last week became the first Western nation to supply Ukraine with modern tanks, promising its Challenger 2 tanks.

Kremlin slams tanks ‘delusion’

The Kremlin said Western countries supplying tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict but would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We have repeatedly said that such supplies will not fundamentally change anything, but will add problems for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

Asked whether the supply of increasingly advanced weapons to Ukraine meant that the conflict was escalating, he said: “You are absolutely right, it really is developing in an upward spiral. We see a growing indirect and sometimes direct involvement of NATO countries in this conflict …

“We see a devotion to the dramatic delusion that Ukraine can succeed on the battlefield. This is a dramatic delusion of the Western community that will more than once be cause for regret, we are sure of that.”

Mr Peskov said the way to prevent further escalation was to heed the strategic concerns that Russia had expressed in late 2021, a few weeks before sending its armed forces into Ukraine.