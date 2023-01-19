Woolworths staff given option to work Australia Day

Live

Woolworths will give staff the option of working the Australia Day public holiday as part of a growing corporate movement recognising the feelings of First Nations people.

Woolworths, with some 225,000 employees, is one of the largest private companies to make the symbolic stand.

“We recognise the 26th of January means different things to different people,” a spokesperson told Nine media.

“We think it’s up to each team member to mark the day as it suits them and our priority is creating a safe and supportive environment in our stores and sites.

“We remain focused on our reconciliation commitments including supporting the aims of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

“Team members who would prefer to work on January 26 and take another day of leave can do so at the discretion of their manager.”

It comes as debate intensifies over the appropriateness of celebrating our national holiday on a date that upsets Indigenous Australians.

Woolworths joins companies such as Telstra and firms like Deloitte and KPMG that have already reportedly given staff the freedom to make the choice, as well as the public sector.

In December, media company Channel 10 also announced it would give employees the option to switch their leave, noting January 26 was “not a day to celebrate” for Indigenous Australians.

The ‘Change the Date’ movement has been gaining momentum and calls for a different day to celebrate the national holiday.

The current date marks the arrival of the First Fleet in 1888, which First Nations people consider a day of mourning.

A Telstra spokeserson said: “Our employees have the choice to take the Australia Day public holiday or take leave on another day.

“This flexibility is built into the Enterprise Agreements, which our employees voted on last year.”