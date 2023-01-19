Watch: Ardern resigns, Suspicious Sydney death, Queensland shooting

Watch: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has resigned from her role, and will step down by February 7th. An elderly man in Sydney’s south west has been found dead, and two police officers have been taken to hospital with chemical burns after responding to the incident. Little more than a month after the police ambush in Wieambilla, Queensland, the Western Downs region has been rocked by another alleged shooting.
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies