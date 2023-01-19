Live

A second Qantas plane has been struck by a potential mechanical problem, with a flight bound for Fiji forced to return to Sydney on Thursday.

The plane turned back mid-flight as a “precaution” and circled over the NSW coast for hours before landing about 10.50am.

Qantas said a “fault indicator” on the plane had alerted the pilots to a “potential mechanical issue”.

However the problem did not relate to an issue with the engine, Qantas said.

It’s the second scare in as many days after a Qantas flight from Auckland to Sydney issued a mayday call on Wednesday over suspected engine failure.

A full investigation by Qantas and aviation inspectors engineers will determine the cause of Wednesday’s dramatic emergency.

A Qantas spokesperson said Thursday’s Boeing 737 flight was not an emergency or priority landing.

“Our Sydney to Fiji flight has returned to Sydney as a precaution after pilots received a fault indicator about a potential mechanical issue,” said the spokesperson.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and the aircraft has landed normally in Sydney.

“Engineers will examine the aircraft.

“We thank customers for their patience and we are working to get them on their way to Fiji as quickly as possible.”

Flight QF101 was headed for the city of Nadi on Fiji’s main island.