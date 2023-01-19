Live

Cricket legend Michael Clarke, Today host Karl Stefanovic and their partners have been filmed in a furious public altercation and screaming match centred on cheating allegations.

The high-profile Australian celebrities were embroiled in a personal dispute in a park in the ritzy tourist haven of Noosa on January 10, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Clarke is dating Jade Yarbrough, who is the sister of Karl Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine Yarbrough, and the group had been at dinner together with celebrity accountant mate Anthony Bell.

The huge blow-up erupted around 9.30pm when a heated exchange between Clarke and Stefanovic drew the attention of bystanders.

The group appeared to be engaged in a highly emotional confrontation centred on Jade’s accusations that Clarke had cheated on her.

At one point, teary and sobbing Jade pushed Clarke and slapped him across the face while screaming at him for cheating and lying about it, The Telegraph reports.

The grainy footage shows the relationship meltdown unfolding with a tirade of expletives.

Shirtless Clarke can be seen limping across the park, after seemingly injuring his hamstring in the extraordinary fracas, all the while protesting his innocence.

At one point after his girfriend Jade’s furious accusations, Clarke turns his attention to Stefanovic.

“Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t you f**king look away. She can, she can punch me, but you, you c**t,” Clarke says.

The jaw-dropping encounter was filmed by a bystander and obtained by The Daily Telegraph.

Clarke told The Telegraph on Wednesday night: “I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am shattered by my actions.”

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position. My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable,” he said.

“I am shattered that because of my actions I’ve drawn women of class and integrity, and my mates, into this situation.”

“I own this fully and am the only one at fault,” Clarke said.

The Telegraph reports a group of people in the park tried to calm down the situation while Jade unleashed on Clarke.

“You f**ked her on December 17 … You f**ked her, you’re a f**king dog,” Jade screamed.

Clarke responded: “Baby you’re wrong, you’re wrong.”

Jade screamed: “You f**king liar, I saw everything, I saw everything.”

The Telegraph reports that Jade appeared to be referring to text messages between Clarke and his ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.

Clarke yelled back at Jade, insisting he hasn’t cheated and that he had been with the account Bell on the night in question.

“Baby, baby, Belly was at the house. I swear on my life, I swear at my life … That’s not true, it’s not true,” Clarke insisted.

In a bid to prove his sincerity he swears on his daughter’s life, saying “on my daughter’s life, on my daughter’s life” as Jade accuses him of lying.

He continued yelling: “Go, hit me hit me … do it again, you’re wrong, you’re f**king wrong.”

Jade responded: “Oh am I wrong? You f**ked her (Edwards) on December 17, you f**ked her … you’re a f**king dog … I’d like to get every f**king message that you ever f**king sent her.”