Clarke’s spat no issue for radio bosses

Michael Clarke will retain his role on Sydney breakfast radio after station owners TabCorp declared his public stoush with Karl Stefanovic a private matter.

Clarke was thrust into the headlines on Wednesday night when vision emerged of an expletive-laden argument with his partner Jade Yarbrough and her brother-in-law Stefanovic.

The footage from a public park in Noosa shows Australia’s former Test captain being slapped by Yarbrough, before he unleashes a verbal spray on Stefanovic.

Clarke is also seen injuring his problematic hamstring during the incident, as he denied claims he had cheated on Yarbrough.

The drama came amid a family holiday, with Stefanovic married to Yarbrough’s sister Jasmine.

Clarke remains on pre-planned annual leave from his role at Sky Sports Breakfast with the station’s breakfast crew not due to return until Monday.

A spokesperson from TabCorp has since told AAP the matter was considered a private issue and Clarke was expected back on air as scheduled.

The 41-year-old is expected to address the issue when he returns to work on Monday.

A veteran of 115 Tests for Australia, Clarke has held his role at Big Sports Breakfast since he first partnered Canberra NRL legend Laurie Daley in 2020.

The prodigious run-scorer has also been in commentary as part of the ICC broadcast team for global cricket tournaments, but has no other major media position in Australia.

Clarke has since apologised for his role in the Noosa altercation, telling the Daily Telegraph he accepted full responsibility for the incident and was shattered by his actions.

“I’m absolutely gutted I’ve put people I hold in the highest regard in this position,” he said.

“My actions in the lead-up to this altercation were nothing short of shameful and regrettable.

“I own this fully and am the only one at fault.”

Stefanovic appeared in his regular role as co-host of Channel Nine’s Today Show on Thursday morning, but did not address the matter.

– AAP