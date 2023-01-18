Live

Eighteen people including Ukraine’s interior minister and other senior officials have been killed when a helicopter crashed in a suburb outside Kyiv, the national police chief says.

The helicopter came down on Wednesday near a kindergarten and a residential building in the town of Brovary on the capital’s eastern outskirts.

Three children were among the dead and 10 were in hospital, officials said.

The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children.

The national police chief said that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2021, was killed.

His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and ministry state secretary Yurii Lubkovych also died, he said.

“As a result of the crash in Brovary, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed. They were in the helicopter of the State Emergency Service,” police chief Ihor Klymenko said.

Mr Monastyrsky, who was responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine, would be the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began.

“There were children and … staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy. Everyone has now been evacuated. There are casualties,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

Reuters journalists at the scene saw several dead bodies draped in foil blankets in a courtyard near the building damaged by the crash.

Videos shared on social media showed a burning building and people could be heard screaming.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.

“We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances,” the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on Telegram.