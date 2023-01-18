Live

Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has tendered his resignation for causing “deep hurt”, as Ukrainians accused the well-known figure of bolstering Russia’s propaganda.

Mr Arestovych had suggested a Russian missile that demolished a residential apartment building in Dnipro, killing 44 people, was shot down by Kyiv.

The remark was used by the Russians to blame Ukraine for the horror attack on Saturday (local time) which also orphaned five children when the entire building was turned to rubble.

As one of Ukraine’s public faces of the war, Mr Arestovych gives daily updates on YouTube, watched by millions.

Hours after Russia’s deadly blitz, Mr Arestovych suggested the missile had landed on the Dnipro building after it was shot down by Ukraine.

However Ukraine says the residential complex was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile which its air defences do not have the capability to shoot down.

Admitting he had made a “major mistake”, Mr Arestovych offered his “sincere apologies” to the victims and their relatives and the residents of Dnipro.

He extended his apology to “everyone who was deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version of the reason for the Russian missile striking a residential building”.

The Kremlin earlier used Mr Arestovy’s comments to lay blame for the attack on Ukraine’s air defences, claiming “some representatives of the Ukrainian side” had confirmed as much.

Australian troops en route

Australian soldiers will depart Darwin to help train Ukrainian troops as Kyiv continues to repel Russia’s invasion.

Up to 70 Australian personnel will join partner nations in Britain to help boost the infantry tactics and military skills of Ukrainians.

No Australian troops will enter Ukraine.

The United Kingdom-led program is aiming to train up to 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and defence minister Richard Marles said Australia continues to stand with the embattled nation after Russia’s “clear violation of the rules-based order”.

“Operation KUDU builds on Australia’s military support for Ukraine, with the previously gifted Australian-produced Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles proving their worth as highly valuable military vehicles,” he said.

Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh said military personnel were “our greatest defence capability”.

“That’s why it’s so important that our soldiers, alongside a number of partner nations, will provide essential skills to the armed forces of Ukraine, supporting Ukraine to end the conflict on its own terms.”

The personnel will primarily be drawn from the army’s first brigade and will be formally farewelled in Darwin on Wednesday.

Mr Marles will send a personal video message to the departing Australians.

Australia has provided about $655 million in support for Ukraine, including $475 million in military assistance.

It includes a total of 90 Bushmasters.