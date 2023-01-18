Residents in Tara urged to stay indoors after shots fired

Live

Residents in a small town in south-east Queensland have been urged to stay indoors or have been evacuated from the area after shots were fired.

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Tara about 3.30pm on Wednesday and declared an exclusion zone covering several blocks in the centre of town about 5.30pm.

Police said in a statement that no one had been physically injured and initial information indicated that about 3.30pm a civilian vehicle was shot at on Smallacombe Street.

“Specialist police, PolAir and multiple crews from the region are continuing to respond to the ongoing incident.”

Tara is about 40km from the town of Wieambilla, the scene of a deadly ambush that ended with the deaths of six people in December 2022.

Queensland Police Constables Matthew Arnold, 26 and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot dead after pulling up to a rural property for a welfare check.

Neighbour Alan Dare was also gunned down in a confrontation sparked when conspiracy theorists Gareth Train, his partner Stacey Train and brother Nathaniel Train opened fire upon their approach.

The trio were later shot dead by police.

-AAP