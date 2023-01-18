Greta Thunberg detained protesting demolition of entire coal village

Live

Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained while protesting against the demolition of an entire village in Germany.

The abandoned hamlet of Luetzerath is to be bulldozed to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Activists have been attempting to stop the demolition in a simmering stand-off that highlights tensions over Germany’s climate policy.

The controversial mine expansion comes as Germany has promised to phase out coal-fired power by 2030.

The village is owned by energy company RWE and the company has said the coal underneath is needed as early as this winter, the BBC reported.

Ms Thunberg was detained while sitting with a group of protesters near the edge of the mine.

She was carried away by three policemen and held by one arm at a spot further away from the edge.

Footage shows police warning the group that “we are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate”.

Later Ms Thunberg, who joined the protesters on Friday, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a Reuters witness said.

“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge,” a police spokesperson said.

“However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity.”

It was not yet clear what would happen to Ms Thunberg or the group she was detained with, or whether the activist who jumped into the mine was injured, the spokesperson said.