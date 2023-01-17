Renowned Australian vocalist Renee Geyer dead at 69

Live

One of Australia’s most renowned vocalists Renee Geyer has died following complications from hip surgery.

Famed for her husky voice, Geyer had only last month performed to a full house and was looking forward to the year ahead.

The famous songstress was dubbed the First Lady of Soul and had a number of chart hits in the 70s and 80s.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Renée Geyer has passed away from complications following hip surgery,” stated a post by Mushroon Records on Geyer’s Facebook page.

“While in hospital, it was discovered that Renée also had inoperable lung cancer. She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends.

“Naturally, we are all utterly devastated.

“Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most.

“She lived her life as she performed – to the fullest – and her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.”

Described as “irrepressible and cheeky”, Renée’s performing and recording career spanned five decades.

One of Geyer’s biggest hits was Say I Love You, a pop song that rocketed up the charts in 1981 and was a deviation from her more traditional blues and soul, according to themusic.com.au.

Another of her famous hits was Heading in the Right Direction, Geyer’s first foray into the charts in 1975.

Geyer was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

In 2013 she was the first woman to be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.

Then in 2018 she received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards.

“Beloved and respected by so many, Renée Geyer was a force of nature and a national treasure,” said the post.

“The world is a duller place for her passing.”

Mushroom Records said details of a memorial would follow.