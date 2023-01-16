Live

Aviation experts say pilot error combined with extreme flying conditions in Nepal may have contributed to a deadly plane crash, with one suggestion the aircraft was “upside down”.

Nearly everyone on board was killed when the domestic Yeti Airlines plane carrying 72 people seemingly “dropped out of the sky” and smashed into a hill.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT) is still attempting to confirm the welfare of one Australian.

It comes as chilling footage has emerged of an Indian passenger live-streaming the crash to Facebook — right up until the moment of impact, and the flaming wreckage afterwards.

The Times of India said an Indian passenger filming inside the cabin was sharing the excitement of the group’s flight, with one of them shouting “mauj kar di” which means ‘it’s real fun’.

The camera takes in the scenery through the passenger window as the plane soars over houses in the tourist city.

But the fun suddenly turns to terror as people on board erupt in screams as the plane tilts, combined with loud crashing noises as the footage loses focus.

Within seconds, it’s apparent the aircraft has crashed and flames can be seen burning.

Nepali authorities say 68 bodies were recovered from the burning wreckage near the city of Pokhara, a popular gateway to the Himalayas.

‘Life in your hands’

Aviation experts have suggested that pilot error may have contributed to the devastating accident.

“I think the pilots have lost control of the aircraft and that’s why it’s ended up on the edge of a ridge,” veteran airline consultant Neil Hansford told the ABC.

“There are suggestions that it actually was upside down.”

Mr Hansford said the conditions of flying in Nepal, such as the mountainous topography and thick mists, meant pilots needed a high level of skill, as well as the best equipment.

“Unfortunately, a country underdeveloped like Nepal will always battle to have those factors in place,” he said.

“I think you certainly take your life into your own hands (flying in Nepal).”

Another aviation expert, Professor Ron Bartsch, told Nine’s Today show an “optical illusion” may have tricked the pilot into thinking the plane was travelling through the air faster than it was — causing it to stall.

“Aircraft require air to fly in and the air is more rarefied at about 800 meters elevation there,” he told the program.

“When you’re going over the grounds, it may appear that you’re going a lot faster over the ground than what you’re going through the air. That’s what caused a stall.”

He also suggested possible pilot error, or lack of training.

“Normally aircraft don’t just fall out of the sky, particularly modern aircraft,” he said.

The European Union has banned Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013, citing safety concerns.

Investigation

Nepal’s government has established a panel to investigate the cause of the crash and it is expected to report within 45 days, finance minister Bishnu Paudel told reporters.

A Pokhara Airport spokesman said the aircraft crashed as it approached the airport, adding that the “plane cruised at 12,500 feet and was on a normal descent.” The weather on Sunday was clear.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 said on Twitter the Yeti Airlines aircraft was 15 years old and equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data.

It added that the last signal from the transponder was received at an altitude of 2875 feet above mean sea level.

Pokhara Airport is located at about 2700 feet above mean sea level, according to FlightRadar24.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Twitter: “Incredibly sad news out of Nepal of a plane crashing with many passengers on board.

“The government is aware an Australian was on board and is urgently seeking information from Nepalese officials on the welfare of that passenger.”

The ATR72 of European planemaker ATR is a widely used twin engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.

“ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer,” ATR said in a statement.

Airbus and Leonardo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.