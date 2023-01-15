Live

An archictectural designer from Australia has been catapulted to world fame after reportedly marrying rapper Kanye West just months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian lookalike Bianca Censori originally hails from Melbourne and was widely considered the girlfriend of the musician, who goes by the name Ye.

US media outlets are reporting the pair tied the knot in “some sort of wedding ceremony” and Ye has since been photographed wearing a ring on his wedding finger.

Gossip site TMZ said so far, though, it doesn’t appear as though they have filed a marriage certificate.

The 28-year-old has also cut and dyed her long brown hair to a platinum bob.

“Our sources say Ye and Bianca recently had some sort of wedding ceremony — though we’re told it doesn’t appear they’ve filed a marriage certificate to make it legal,” wrote TMZ.

“Still, he’s treating her like wifey … Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills — and we’re told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony.”

Kanye and Kardashian’s divorce and child custody agreement was finalised in November 2022 after nearly two years.

Just last month Kanye released a new song, titled “Censori Overload” — another tribute to his new woman.

Censori has been the head of architecture at Ye’s firm Yeezy since November 2020.

Her LinkedIn profile states she studied a Bachelor and Master of Architecture at University of Melbourne after graduating from the eilte Carey Baptist Grammar School at Kew.

Censori’s sister Angela told The Herald Sun it was “very exciting news for both my sister and the family”.