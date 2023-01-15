Live

An Australian was among the 72 people on board a domestic flight that crashed in Nepal, an airport official says.

At least 40 people were killed when the Yeti Airlines flight from capital Kathmandu went down in Pokhara on Sunday.

As well as an Australian, the plane had five Indians, four Russians, one Irish national, two South Koreans, one French national and an Argentinian on board, a Nepal airport official said.

Two infants and four crew members were among the 72 on board the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, Yeti Airlines spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula said.

Hundreds of rescue workers continued to scour the hillside site.

“Rescue operations are on,” said Jagannath Niroula, spokesman for Nepal civil aviation authority. “Weather was clear.”

Local television showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage of the aircraft.

The crash is Nepal’s deadliest since March 2018, when a US-Bangla Dash 8 turboprop flight from Dhaka crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 51 of the 71 people on board, according to Aviation Safety Network.

The plane was 15 years old, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.

The ATR72 is a widely used twin-engine turboprop plane manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo.

Yeti Airlines has a fleet of six ATR72-500 planes, according to its website.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and make for hazardous conditions.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting after the plane crash, a government statement said.

-Reuters