News Uncontrolled bushfire threatens lives in WA
Live

Uncontrolled bushfire threatens lives in WA

A fire truck manoeuvres around a burnt fallen tree close to the town of Waroona in Western Australia. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Residents in the path of an uncontrolled bushfire in Western Australia’s southwest have been urged to leave for a safer place as the blaze is a threat to lives and homes.

An emergency warning is in place for people in parts of Glen Mervyn, Mumballup and Noggerup in the shire of Donnybrook-Balingup.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes,” an alert from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services says..

The department urged residents to leave for a safer place if the way was clear or be ready to shelter in their homes.

It said the bushfire had been started by lightning and was not contained or controlled.

Surrounding areas are under watch and act or bushfire advice alerts.
Around 60 firefighters are tackling the blaze and an evacuation centre has been set up at the Donnybrook Recreation Centre.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Sydney Harbour Bridge
Australian operators ‘optimistic’ about return of Chinese tourists
Pictured is flooding in NSW and a bushfire back in 2020. Australians are already seeing the impacts of climate change on their health
Climate change and extreme weather events have doctors worried
Logan Paul
Influencer Logan Paul thanks rescuers after pet pig found close to death
Prince Harry lightens up on The Late Show, and gets a standing ovation
Travel chaos as thousands of planes grounded in nationwide stop order
george pell
Anger mounts among child abuse advocates as George Pell cast as a ‘saint’